Body in Port Elizabeth mortuary identified by family as that of missing woman

The body of a woman, who was found more than a week ago, was positively identified by her parents in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Noxolo Prudence Maxham, 41, left her parents' house in Kwazakele in the Eastern Cape on the morning of December 20, 2018.

She went for a walk and never returned.

Naidu said her mother reported her missing "because she was from Cape Town and did not know anyone from the area".

On the same day, the partially burnt body of a woman was found in bushes at Schauderville.

The identity of the woman was unknown at the time.

Her family identified her at the Gelvandale mortuary on Friday.

An inquest docket had been opened.