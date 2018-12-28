Flash flood hits resort in Mpumalanga - guests safe
Heavy rains caused flash flooding and temporarily blocked bridges at the Badplaas hotel and resort in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.
"The safety of guests and staff are our first priority," the resort said in a statement on its Facebook page.
"At this time we can confirm that the Hydro and Spa has been closed, and entertainment scheduled for the 28th and 29th of December has been cancelled. Bridges on the resort were flooded but have re-opened, guests are urged to take caution when crossing them."
#Badplaas forever #resort #spoel_weg 🎥Alta en Carl Ziervogel.@eNCAWeather @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @maroelamedia @Netwerk24 @eNCA @Lowvelder @debeer_anika @Weather4Africa @JoelGuy_ @venter_annette @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/qn0XWPoNdz— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) December 28, 2018
Emergency services were assessing the extent of the water damage at Badplaas, a Forever Resort in the Hlumuhlumu mountain range. The resort has hotel rooms, log cabins, chalets, guest houses in addition to caravan and camping sites.
“Contingency plans are in place to deal with clean-up operations to affected public areas and we are currently working alongside officials to ensure the safety of guests and staff.
"Both the resort and hotel will remain open and operational”, said Kobus Tait, managing director of Forever Resorts South Africa.
We have already started with the clean-up process. By next week most of the facilities will be back in working condition. The warm water pool will be closed indefinitely and the Hydro will be closed until further notice. #Badplaas #ForeverResort— Forever Resorts SA (@ForeverResortSA) December 28, 2018