Flash flood hits resort in Mpumalanga - guests safe

Heavy rains caused flash flooding and temporarily blocked bridges at the Badplaas hotel and resort in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.

"The safety of guests and staff are our first priority," the resort said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"At this time we can confirm that the Hydro and Spa has been closed, and entertainment scheduled for the 28th and 29th of December has been cancelled. Bridges on the resort were flooded but have re-opened, guests are urged to take caution when crossing them."