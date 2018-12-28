Fourth Beach braces itself for a lamb chop as protesters #ReclaimClifton

Clifton's Fourth Beach was ready for braaivleis, sunny skies and possible disarray on Friday as protesters vowed to slaughter a sheep in order to "reclaim" the beach.

But the City of Cape Town said it would not send additional law enforcement officials to monitor the evening's events.

Various groups of activists said they would slaughter sheep, make fires and occupy the beach in protest against security guards allegedly chasing away revellers on Sunday.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said law enforcement personnel would be under the control of public order police, who would monitor the event “from a respectable distance”.