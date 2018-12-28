Grandfather sentenced for raping granddaughter

A Durban court sentenced a man to life behind bars on Friday for raping his granddaughter.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the man, 50, was convicted after pleading guilty on December 20.

“On February 23 2018 at 5.45pm, the victim, six, was in the house ... when she was approached by her grandfather. She was repeatedly raped by the accused and her stepfather who was sleeping in another room heard the noise and became suspicious,” said Zwane.

“He went out to investigate and saw the accused raping the victim. The accused ran away after he noticed that he had been seen.”

Police and members of the community launched a search for the accused and he was arrested later on the same day.