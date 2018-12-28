South Africa

Health department denies family was left untreated after car crash

28 December 2018 - 11:28 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The Limpopo Department of Health says a family who was involved in a car crash was seen by doctors at Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital.
The Limpopo Department of Health says a family who was involved in a car crash was seen by doctors at Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital.
Image: iStock

The Limpopo Department of Health has slammed claims that a family was left untreated at the Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital after being involved in an accident.

EWN reported on Thursday that an elderly woman and her two grandchildren, who suffered extensive injuries, were told that all the doctors were on leave and nothing could be done for them.

The woman and her family were apparently travelling home for the Christmas holidays when the accident happened.

However, department spokesperson Neil Shikhwambana denied the claims on Friday, December 28.

“The family were involved in an accident. They did go to Louis Trichardt Hospital, but those things that were written is not the reality of what had happened,” he said.

“Those people were seen by doctors and even referred.”

Shikhwambana said the woman was attended to by a general practitioner and later referred to a orthopedic specialist at Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

He said Louis Trichardt patients were referred to other hospitals because there were no specialists at the hospital.

“It is not possible to expect to be seen by specialists... Louis Trichardt is not even a regional hospital, it is a level one hospital," he said.   

Meanwhile, Shikhwambana said the hospital’s CEO, Dr Irene Malatji, had been suspended after workers went on strike calling for her to resign. They accused her of maladministration, corruption and nepotism.

READ MORE

Nine babies born 'by cellphone lights' as storm closes Limpopo hospital

As heavy storms wreaked havoc in the Limpopo region on Thursday, nine babies were born in a dark Jane Furse Hospital.
News
7 days ago

Patients evacuated as hail storm batters Limpopo hospital

Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo had to be evacuated in the early hours of Friday, December 21 2018, after being hit by a severe hail storm.
News
7 days ago

Babies born 'in distress' at Limpopo centre: 'Pure lies', says health department

A Limpopo health care centre is so ill-equipped that nurses at times have to use their cellphones for lighting because of a malfunctioning generator, ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Bag tampering, theft at SA airports 'below global average' - Acsa South Africa
  2. Sudan security forces fire stun grenades at hundreds of protesters outside ... Africa
  3. High hopes for tourist trips to SA in 2019 South Africa
  4. Egypt jails woman for three years for 'sexually harassing' monkey Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X