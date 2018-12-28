High hopes for tourist trips to SA in 2019

Tourism minister Derek Hanekom is bullish about the prospects for overseas tourism in 2019 now that the drought in Cape Town is over and the restrictive travel requirements for minors have been eased for some countries.

These two factors will probably result in no growth in overseas tourist arrivals in 2018 compared with 2017, the minister said in an interview on Friday. This was the trend until the end of October for which there were statistics. Industry sources have indicated that overseas tourist arrivals in November and December have been fair, but not exceptional.

The stagnant growth in 2018 comes despite the extremely strong increase in tourist numbers from Brazil and Argentina during the year, as well as increases from the US and Canada. Without the drought, there would have been even higher growth from these countries, Hanekom said.

In 2017 overseas tourist arrivals grew by 7.2% to 2.7-million.