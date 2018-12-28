South Africa

'Jealous boyfriend' allegedly kills man for being in love with his woman

28 December 2018 - 08:43 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death for being in love with his girlfriend.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death for being in love with his girlfriend.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Christiaan Kotze)

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly killed another man for being in love with his girlfriend.

Captain Jackson Manatha said the boyfriend confronted the 24-year-old man on the evening of Christmas day 2018.

Manatha said the boyfriend “drew a knife and stabbed him to death”.

He said the incident happened in a village in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

The boyfriend was arrested and appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, December 27.

The case was postponed to January 3, 2019.

Lovers' quarrel ends with baby boy burning to death

An argument between a couple ended tragically when the boyfriend allegedly set their home alight, killing a one-year-old baby.
News
15 days ago

Spurned lover stabs woman to death in front of her children

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was dragged into a forest stabbed to death by a jilted lover - all as her children looked on in terror.
News
23 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | It's the trailer that ruined Christmas South Africa
  2. Body of missing woman found in pit toilet in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. 'Jealous boyfriend' allegedly kills man for being in love with his woman South Africa
  4. Oscar Pistorius: Feeding souls with Bible readings and vegetable garden South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X