'Jealous boyfriend' allegedly kills man for being in love with his woman
28 December 2018 - 08:43
Eastern Cape police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly killed another man for being in love with his girlfriend.
Captain Jackson Manatha said the boyfriend confronted the 24-year-old man on the evening of Christmas day 2018.
Manatha said the boyfriend “drew a knife and stabbed him to death”.
He said the incident happened in a village in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.
The boyfriend was arrested and appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, December 27.
The case was postponed to January 3, 2019.