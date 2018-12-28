Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner choose South Africa for honeymoon
Model Karlie Kloss and businessman Joshua Kushner are enjoying a belated honeymoon at a South African game reserve, where they are admiring the wildlife.
Sharing her holiday with her followers on Instagram, the long-legged beauty posted a photograph of herself waving at giraffe, with the comment: “Found my tribe.”
The couple married in New York in October 2018 and chose a blisteringly hot South Africa for their end-of-year honeymoon.
Kloss has been named as the new host of the television show, Project Runway. She also sponsors summer camps for American teenagers interested in IT, to teach them how to code.
Kushner’s brother, Jared, is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump.
