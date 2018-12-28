South Africa

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner choose South Africa for honeymoon

28 December 2018 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE
"Found my tribe." Leggy model Karlie Kloss greets giraffe in the South African bush.
Image: Karlie Kloss via Instagram

Model Karlie Kloss and businessman Joshua Kushner are enjoying a belated honeymoon at a South African game reserve, where they are admiring the wildlife.

Sharing her holiday with her followers on Instagram, the long-legged beauty posted a photograph of herself waving at giraffe, with the comment: “Found my tribe.”

The couple married in New York in October 2018 and chose a blisteringly hot South Africa for their end-of-year honeymoon. 

View this post on Instagram

🍯🌙

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Kloss has been named as the new host of the television show, Project Runway. She also sponsors summer camps for American teenagers interested in IT, to teach them how to code.

Kushner’s brother, Jared, is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump.

See more of their holiday snaps here:

View this post on Instagram

❤️🐘

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

View this post on Instagram

Mood

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

