South Africa

Petrol price will drop by more than R1 next week: Jeff Radebe

28 December 2018 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
The petrol price is set to drop by R1.23 on Wednesday, providing relief for consumers.

Image: REUTERS

The price of 95 octane petrol will decrease by R1.23 on Wednesday.

This was announced on Friday by minister of energy Jeff Radebe. It will be the second big drop is as many months.

The current fuel price adjustments are due mainly to lower crude oil prices and a weaker rand.

The minister said in a statement that based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for January 2019 will be adjusted as follows:

  • Petrol (93 Octane, ULP and LRP): 122.00 c/l decrease;
  • Petrol (95 Octane, ULP and LRP): 123.00 c/l decrease;
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 153.92 c/l decrease;
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 155.92 c/l decrease;
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 123.00 c/l decrease;
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 132.00 c/kg decrease. 

