Petrol price will drop by more than R1 next week: Jeff Radebe

The price of 95 octane petrol will decrease by R1.23 on Wednesday.

This was announced on Friday by minister of energy Jeff Radebe. It will be the second big drop is as many months.

The current fuel price adjustments are due mainly to lower crude oil prices and a weaker rand.

The minister said in a statement that based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for January 2019 will be adjusted as follows: