SA sign language as subject 'important step towards inclusive education'

Other subjects introduced in 2018 were technical mathematics and technical sciences.

The other subjects were clusters of three technology subjects previously known as mechanical technology, civil technology and electrical technology.

Instead of writing mechanical technology, learners in 2018 had a choice of writing three new subjects including automotive, fitting and machining, welding and metal work.

There was also a choice of three subjects each to replace civil technology and electrical technology.

“It is Umalusi’s considered view that the introduction of the SA sign language: home language is an important step and a step forward towards a truly inclusive education system.

“Our constitution lays a foundation for an inclusive approach to education because it guarantees the rights of every learner to be educated, free from prejudice and discrimination of any kind,” said Umalusi chairperson Professor John Volmink.

Volmink said implicit in this approach was the belief that every learner could learn and achieve using their own language.

Volmink said the introduction of the new technology subjects broadened the breadth of the curriculum to accommodate the wide range of learning needs within the South African education system.

The department of basic education will release its results on Thursday. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was happy that Umalusi had approved the release of its national examination results.