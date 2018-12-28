Sheep slaughtered on Clifton beach as animal rights activists protest
Pandemonium broke out on Clifton's Fourth Beach on Friday when demonstrators arrived with a sheep which they slaughtered to exorcise the "demon of racism".
Animal rights activists protested as the sheep arrived, one of them holding a sign saying: "End racism but don't kill the sheep."
One of the protest leaders, former Rhodes Must Fall activist Chumani Maxwele, was directing the ritual.
Residents protesting against the imminent slaughter pic.twitter.com/bwMJMMdQxX— Leigh-Anne Jansen (@LA_JANSEN) December 28, 2018
"We are going to untie the sheep and walk it to the ocean to waken Nxele's spirit. Nxele's spirit is along this ocean. Down with white racists, down," he shouted.
Maxwele was referring to the Xhosa warrior Makhanda, who died on Christmas Day in 1819. During the Xhosa Wars he instigated an attack against the British garrison at Grahamstown.
Maxwele then cut the sheep's throat as other protesters burnt incense. He declared: "Today, the dignity of the black people has been restored. This is an offering to our ancestors. The sheep will be slaughtered here and eaten here."
An animal rights activist started shouting at one of the protesters, allegedly telling him "the only thing you know is to kill". She was hit on the chest with a sandal by a protester and claimed to have had her phone stolen.
Foul language filled the air as she and the protesters clashed over their right to be in South Africa. (Warning: the video below contains strong language)
#ReclaimClifton— stop staring at my Avi.😋 (@IamYssYMasH) December 28, 2018
Our Ancestors must be proud💪 we taking em head on... pic.twitter.com/7yyRXI7NbB
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato consulted police officers about the slaughter, saying city officials had advised him it was illegal to kill the sheep without a permit.
A police general told him the situation would escalate beyond officers' control if they intervened. He explained that the protesters also made claims to their constitutional, religious and cultural rights, and it was not the police's role to make a constitutional determination.
He pointed out that ritual slaughter happened regularly on beaches such as Monwabisi in Khayelitsha, and police did not intervene in such cases.
Clifton protesters at sunset on December 28, 2018, after a sheep was slaughtered in a cleansing ceremony. Video by Dan Meyer pic.twitter.com/XNyQybB2Z9— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) December 28, 2018
Friday's protest - and another planned for Saturday - follow days of mounting anger about the removal of beach-goers on Sunday evening by private security guards.
Deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi, who attended Friday's protest, said he would "go hard" at security company Professional Protection Alternatives and the City of Cape Town over what happened on Sunday.