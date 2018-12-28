South Africa

Stealing from state pensioners: Cops arrest Northern Cape trio

28 December 2018 - 09:54 By TimesLIVE
Three people have been arrested after police found them in possession of Sassa and bank cards.
Three people have been arrested after police found them in possession of Sassa and bank cards.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Police in Williston, Northern Cape, have arrested three suspects after they were found in possession of bank and Sassa cards.

The suspects were arrested just after midnight on Friday.

In total, 22 cards were confiscated – 17 Sassa cards, four Standard Bank cards and one Postbank card.

A car, R15,320 cash and 16 identity documents were also seized.

“It is suspected the suspects were fraudulently withdrawing money from unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts,” police said in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.

White card is useless, only two weeks left to go for gold, grant recipients told

With the new card switchover looming, the Black Sash is urgently calling on social grant beneficiaries - people receiving child grants, disability ...
News
29 days ago

Court orders SASSA to pay grants into accounts chosen by beneficiaries

Application was brought by beneficiaries with EasyPay Everywhere accounts held at Grindrod Bank
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Bag tampering, theft at SA airports 'below global average' - Acsa South Africa
  2. Sudan security forces fire stun grenades at hundreds of protesters outside ... Africa
  3. High hopes for tourist trips to SA in 2019 South Africa
  4. Egypt jails woman for three years for 'sexually harassing' monkey Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X