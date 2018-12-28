Stealing from state pensioners: Cops arrest Northern Cape trio

Police in Williston, Northern Cape, have arrested three suspects after they were found in possession of bank and Sassa cards.

The suspects were arrested just after midnight on Friday.

In total, 22 cards were confiscated – 17 Sassa cards, four Standard Bank cards and one Postbank card.

A car, R15,320 cash and 16 identity documents were also seized.

“It is suspected the suspects were fraudulently withdrawing money from unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts,” police said in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.