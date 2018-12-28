Thwack! De Lille hits out in the Clifton beach security row

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says heads should roll if it emerges that a security company cleared Clifton’s Fourth Beach “in terms of some arrangement” with the city council.

De Lille, who has launched the Good party since leaving the mayor’s office on October 31 2018, said in a tweeted statement that she was shocked that Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) “has been permitted to police our magnificent Camps Bay and Clifton beaches”.

She added: “Public amenities have no closing times. We have long passed the days of curfews and restricted movement. There is no lawful or rational basis for this security company to shut down our beaches at 8pm or at all.”