KZN police probe double murder

Police are investigating a double murder, after the decomposing bodies of two men were found in a veld near Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the two men, aged 29 and 30 years respectively, had been reported missing a few days ago.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

"The vehicle which was used by the men was found abandoned at Dalton area on December 24.

"Ematimatolo police station have opened two counts of murder for further investigation," said Zwane.