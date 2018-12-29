South Africa

Missing kids reunited with families as Durban prepares to welcome 2019

29 December 2018 - 12:18 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Thousands of sun-lovers have been flocking to Durban beaches
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Over 700 children were separated from their parents and guardians during the Christmas long weekend in Durban.

But city authorities say all 738 have been reunited with their families.

"As the New Year’s Eve approaches, we urge our visitors and beachgoers to be more vigilant and ensure that their children are kept within sight and are safe at all times," said Malcolm Canham, acting chairman of the Festive Season Management Committee (Fesmac).

According to Canham about 36,517 armbands with the details of parents and guardians were issued to ensure the safety of children visiting the beaches with their relatives.

The city is anticipating an influx of visitors over the next few days, up until January 2.

"We have a team in place that is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our visitors and residents.

"Up to now no major incidents have been reported."

Canham said on the days leading up to the Christmas long weekend, between December 22-26, more than one million people visited various Durban beaches.

Almost 41 rescues were effected and more than 787,026 tons of litter was collected and disposed at designated depots around the city.

Canham warned beachgoers against carrying alcohol or bottles to the beach.

"These will be confiscated by law enforcement agencies. Bottles and alcohol are strictly prohibited from the beach and anyone found to be contravening the law might find themselves in trouble."

