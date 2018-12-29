Missing kids reunited with families as Durban prepares to welcome 2019

Over 700 children were separated from their parents and guardians during the Christmas long weekend in Durban.

But city authorities say all 738 have been reunited with their families.

"As the New Year’s Eve approaches, we urge our visitors and beachgoers to be more vigilant and ensure that their children are kept within sight and are safe at all times," said Malcolm Canham, acting chairman of the Festive Season Management Committee (Fesmac).

According to Canham about 36,517 armbands with the details of parents and guardians were issued to ensure the safety of children visiting the beaches with their relatives.