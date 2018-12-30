Police have opened an inquest docket after a 49-year-old game lodge employee in Limpopo was kicked in the stomach by a giraffe and died.

Police said the incident happened at a local lodge on the outskirts of Bela-Bela on Saturday.

“The deceased, known as Rakatu Silias Moiloa, was allegedly performing his daily task of feeding the animals when the giraffe kicked him,” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said paramedics were summoned and, on arrival, tried to resuscitate him but could not.

There have been a number of attacks against humans by giraffes in South Africa in 2018.

In September, a mother and her three-year-old son were attacked by a giraffe on a wildlife estate in Limpopo.

Dr Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and her son‚ Finn‚ were attacked by the female giraffe‚ which had recently given birth to a calf at the Blyde Wildlife Estate‚ just outside Hoedspruit.

Dr Sam Williams‚ 36‚ found his wife and son being attacked by the giraffe as he returned from a trail run on the estate – a mere 150m from their family home.

Sam Williams said, based on the information available‚ he regarded the incident as an unfortunate act of nature‚ where the giraffe saw his wife and son as a threat to her calf.

In May, award-winning filmmaker Carlos Carvalho‚ 47‚ was fatally injured by a giraffe while filming at a game lodge in Hartbeespoort in North West.