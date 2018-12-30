South Africa

'Intoxicated' off-duty policeman crashes into cyclists near Klerksdorp

30 December 2018 - 12:46 By Ernest Mabuza
An off-duty policeman who was allegedly drunk hit two cyclists on the road between Klerksdorp and Orkney in North West on Saturday morning.
An off-duty policeman who was allegedly drunk hit two cyclists on the road between Klerksdorp and Orkney in North West on Saturday morning.
Image: iStock

An off-duty policeman was arrested on Saturday after colliding with cyclists riding on the road from Klerksdorp to Orkney.

The policeman, who was allegedly intoxicated, will appear in court on Monday.

“There was a group of cyclists that was riding from Klerksdorp to Orkney on Saturday at 6.30am. Apparently a [allegedly] drunk driver collided with two of the cyclists who were seriously injured,” said North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh.

She said the injured cyclists were aged 36 and 51.

Myburgh said the driver who was arrested, aged 36, was off duty and driving his own vehicle at the time of the incident. He will appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Myburgh said the condition of the two cyclists was serious on Sunday.

MORE

Traffic officer killed by bus in Gauteng

A bus struck and killed an on-duty Gauteng traffic cop on Thursday afternoon on the N1 north between Pretoria and Hammanskraal.
News
2 days ago

Beware! Drunk drivers to be jailed without blood test

Breathalyser readings taken on the spot will be used in evidence in court instead of blood tests, says transport minister.
News
9 days ago

Five cyclists injured in Durban hit-and-run

Five cyclists were injured when a car ploughed into them on Durban’s M4 freeway and fled the scene early on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Intoxicated' off-duty policeman crashes into cyclists near Klerksdorp South Africa
  2. SA paramedic killed in United Arab Emirates helicopter crash South Africa
  3. Think twice before lighting that big firecracker on New Year's Eve South Africa
  4. Giraffe kick kills worker at game lodge in Limpopo South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X