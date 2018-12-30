South Africa

Man falls from 10th floor as fire rages in Johannesburg building

30 December 2018 - 09:33 By ERNEST MABUZA
Firefighters had to cut through security barriers to reach an injured man who fell from a burning building in Johannesburg on December 30 2018.
Image: Netcare 911

Fire and rescue crews had to cut through doors and security gates to reach an injured man who fell from the 10th floor of a burning building in Johannesburg early on Sunday.

Flames poured from the upper floors of the building on the corners of Commissioner and Joubert Streets in the central part of the city.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a man believed to be approximately 40-years-old sustained serious injuries after it was alleged he jumped from a 10th floor window landing on the 6th floor,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“Due to limited access the fire and rescue services had to cut their way through doors and security barriers to allow paramedics access to the patient.

The fire started on the upper levels of the building.
Image: Netcare 911

“Once stabilized the patient was transported by government ambulance to hospital for further treatment.”

Circumstances leading up to the fire will be investigated by police.

