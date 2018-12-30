Police urge caution after Bushiri church stampede left three women dead

Tshwane West police have urged people to be extra careful as they celebrate New Year’s Day this week.

The police made this plea following a stampede that claimed the lives of three women and left nine other people injured at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Pretoria on Friday evening.

Bushiri is expected to host a “crossover” night event at the Pretoria showgrounds from December 31 to January 1.

Tshwane West cluster commander Maj-Gen Daniel Mthombeni and police management only learned about the stampede at the Pretoria Showgrounds the following day.