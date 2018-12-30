South Africa

Think twice before lighting that big firecracker on New Year's Eve

30 December 2018 - 11:19 By TimesLIVE
Those big bangs can cause serious injuries, warns KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.
Image: 123RF/Steve Collender

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has urged the public to think twice before setting off fireworks – which often cause serious injuries - to usher in the New Year.

“Usually at this time of the year, we see many people on hospital benches with serious injuries sustained during the setting off of fireworks,” said Dhlomo.

“We see people with injured fingers that may need to be amputated; eye and facial injuries; and other bodily wounds. The common denominator is always that they all regret setting off fireworks.

“These fireworks have also been known to cause unexpected fires, which can result in someone’s house getting burnt to the ground. It is better not to have fireworks or leave them to those who know how to use them. Also, the trauma and suffering that fireworks cause to animals is well-documented.”

The MEC urged people to pause and consider the potential dangers of fireworks for both human beings and animals.

“The money that many people spend on fireworks just to have a spectacle, and those very loud bangs for one day, can certainly be used in a better way, such as to buy school uniforms or pay for school fees for instance.

“So, our plea is that our fellow compatriots should reconsider their stance. It is still possible to have a good time, and usher in the New Year without undergoing all those unnecessary health risks.” 

