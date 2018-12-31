South Africa

Drone operators told to cease and desist at Durban airport

31 December 2018 - 14:50 By TimesLIVE
King Shaka International Airport.
Image: Google Maps

Illegal use of drones has been reported at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban, management said on Monday.

This comes after a "rogue drone" halted operations at Britain's Gatwick airport ahead of Christmas, disrupting 1,000 flights. 

"The use of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) has been reported near King Shaka International Airport precinct, which could lead to a serious incident," said the Durban airport management in a statement.

"In ensuring safety measures are adhered to, King Shaka International Airport calls on drone operators to abide to the applicable laws that govern the flying or operating of drones or remotely piloted aircraft. We encourage community members to be vigilant with the use of RPAS and to report any unauthorised activities."

The South African Civil Aviation Authority states that remotely piloted aircraft may not be operated near manned aircraft; 10km or closer to an airport, helipad or airfield; nor in controlled airspace.

