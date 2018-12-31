Elderly man drowns while crossing Illovo River near Amanzimtoti

The body of an elderly man who went missing while crossing the Illovo River while it was in flood on Friday December 28 2018 was found after a two-day search.

It is understood the 62-year-old man, from Fakazi near Amanzimtoti, had been crossing in waist-deep water when he lost his footing.

Divers conducted a search operation on the banks and in the murky water before finding his body on Sunday morning, December 30 2018.

While conducting a shoreline search, the man’s partially decomposed body was found floating in an eddy nearly a kilometre from where he went missing.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.