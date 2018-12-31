South Africa

Fire razes historic Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station in Western Cape

31 December 2018 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
A fire devastated Wupperthal, near Clanwilliam, on Sunday December 30 2018, leaving an estimated 200 people homeless.
A fire devastated Wupperthal, near Clanwilliam, on Sunday December 30 2018, leaving an estimated 200 people homeless.
Image: AJ Van Brandt via Facebook

A fire has destroyed the town hall, the school and an estimated 45 homes in Wupperthal, near Clanwilliam.

“An estimated 200 people are left homeless after their homes were destroyed,” said City of Cape Town official Wilfred Solomons on Monday December 31 2018. The fire broke out on Sunday December 30 2018.

The blaze that swept through to Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station also destroyed the clinic and parsonage of the minister.

Emergency personnel from the Western Cape government and Department of Health assisted victims throughout the night and have been placed on standby to assist where required, said Solomons.

An emergency meeting with the West Coast District Municipality, Fire and Disaster Management Services, the Moravian Church and the community has been organised for Monday December 31 2018.

Aerial assessments will determine the extent of the damage.

Relief aid to source clothes, tents, food and other basic supplies for the community is being organised by government entities, charities, such as the Red Cross Society, and individuals.

READ MORE

Killer fires devastated many communities in the past few months

From natural to man-made, wildfires have killed many people and destroyed thousands of homes. 
News
23 days ago

Fire leaves over 160 homeless in Khayelitsha

“I’m grateful to be alive” says survivor
News
29 days ago

Forestry, sawmill industries count heavy cost of Garden Route fires

Replanting timber plantations destroyed in the recent Garden Route fires will cost around R80m, according to industry estimates.
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Elderly man drowns while crossing Illovo River near Amanzimtoti South Africa
  2. Fire razes historic Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station in Western Cape South Africa
  3. From Clifton to Jacob Zuma, here are five big stories you may have missed this ... South Africa
  4. Now here's a New Year's resolution we should all make, to protect ourselves Consumer Live
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X