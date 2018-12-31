South Africa

Fugitive among suspects nabbed for robbery in Limpopo

31 December 2018 - 13:55 By Ernest Mabuza
The bakkie used by the alleged robbers as a getaway vehicle ploughed into a wall while being pursued by police.
Image: South African Police Service

Three men who allegedly robbed an employee at a farm outside Tzaneen before making their getaway in a bakkie belonging to the farmer have been arrested in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

Among them was a man who escaped from custody with four others in Polokwane in November 2018, while being transported by police to court.

The Citizen reported that a manhunt was under way for the last remaining escapee. The others were rearrested.

Police seized a number of items from the alleged robbers, including a shotgun, two television sets, groceries and liquor.
Image: South African Police Service

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said at 6am on December 30 2018 a farm employee in the Letsitele area near Tzaneen was accosted in his room by two men.

He was tied up with ropes and assaulted. The robbers took his belongings, including a mattress, a shotgun, two television sets, groceries and liquor.

They loaded the goods into a bakkie belonging to the farm owner and left.

Police were notified and a manhunt ensued.

The stolen vehicle was spotted at Namakgale in Phalaborwa, about 70km from the crime scene. It sped off, but the driver lost control and hit a boundary wall in the street.

The suspects were all apprehended and the stolen goods, including the wrecked bakkie, were recovered.

Ngoepe said the rearrested suspect was connected to a murder case in the Ritavi area outside Tzaneen.

He said the suspects would appear at the Namakgale and Nkowankowa magistrate’s courts soon.

