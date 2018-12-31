Fugitive among suspects nabbed for robbery in Limpopo

Three men who allegedly robbed an employee at a farm outside Tzaneen before making their getaway in a bakkie belonging to the farmer have been arrested in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

Among them was a man who escaped from custody with four others in Polokwane in November 2018, while being transported by police to court.

The Citizen reported that a manhunt was under way for the last remaining escapee. The others were rearrested.