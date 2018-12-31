South Africa

Man killed, two hurt as trucks collide in Carletonville

31 December 2018 - 11:12 By ernest mabuza
One man was killed and two were injured in a collision between two trucks in Carletonville on December 31 2018.
Image: Derrick Banks, ER24

One man was killed and two were injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Carletonville, Gauteng, in the early hours of December 31 2018.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find one man with moderate injuries wandering around the area and another man dead in one of the vehicles.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on arrival by another service," ER24 said in a statement.

It said a third man with minor injuries, who had gone to call for help, returned to the scene of the accident.

The injured men were treated and transported to hospital.

