South Africa

Mpumalanga mother of four arrested for children's deaths

31 December 2018 - 10:05 By Nico Gous
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of murder following the deaths of her children. File Photo.
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of murder following the deaths of her children. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A mother in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, phoned family members on Sunday December 30 2018 and summoned them to her house.

“They reportedly went there and were met by a gruesome scene, where dead bodies of her four children, aged between 11 months and eight years, were wrapped in blankets inside the house,” police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

The mother, 30, handed herself over to police on Sunday and was charged with four counts of murder.

The two girls and two boys were last seen on Boxing Day 2018.

The woman will appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court soon.

READ MORE:

KZN police probe double murder

Police are investigating a double murder, after the decomposing bodies of two men were found in a veld near Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Three arrests now in murder of Gauteng MPL in Meyerton

A vehicle mechanical breakdown preceded the murder of a Gauteng politician and the rape of a female companion in mid-December; Now police say they ...
News
3 days ago

Police in the dark after body found dumped, legs bound on side of road

The body of a man was discovered at Suurman Ridge in Temba, north of Pretoria, on Thursday morning.
News
3 days ago

Cold-blooded killers: 7 gruesome murder cases that shook SA in 2018

From jealous partners to cold-blooded killers, here are seven murder cases that shook South Africa in 2018.
News
4 days ago

KZN teen dead in car after apparent murder suicide on Christmas day

The bullet-riddled body of a 19-year-old woman was found in an abandoned car in the KZN Midlands on Christmas, the day before the body of a man was ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Taking the lives of innocent children is not a solution': Mpumalanga MEC South Africa
  2. SA paraplegic pilot Mike Lomberg dies in plane crash in Thailand South Africa
  3. Man killed, two hurt as trucks collide in Carletonville South Africa
  4. Mpumalanga mother of four arrested for children's deaths South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X