Murder victim buried on Durban beach

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed repeatedly and buried on Dakota Beach in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

A passerby noticed part of the man’s body protruding from the sand on December 31 2018 and raised the alarm.

Search-and-rescue technicians responded to the scene and found the partially buried man, still clothed in blue jeans and a T-shirt, lying on his back, covered with sand.