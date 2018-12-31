South Africa

Murder victim buried on Durban beach

31 December 2018 - 14:02 By JEFF WICKS
The body of a murder victim was found buried on Dakota Beach in Isipingo, south of Durban, on December 31 2018.
The body of a murder victim was found buried on Dakota Beach in Isipingo, south of Durban, on December 31 2018.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed repeatedly and buried on Dakota Beach in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

A passerby noticed part of the man’s body protruding from the sand on December 31 2018 and raised the alarm.

Search-and-rescue technicians responded to the scene and found the partially buried man, still clothed in blue jeans and a T-shirt, lying on his back, covered with sand.

Police in the dark after body found dumped, legs bound on side of road

The body of a man was discovered at Suurman Ridge in Temba, north of Pretoria, on Thursday morning.
News
4 days ago

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man, thought to be in his 30s, had sustained several stab wounds.

“A case of murder was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation,” she said. 

READ MORE:

KZN police probe double murder

Police are investigating a double murder, after the decomposing bodies of two men were found in a veld near Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga mother of four arrested for children's deaths

A mother in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, phoned family members on Sunday December 30 2018 and summoned them to her house.
News
4 hours ago

Three arrests now in murder of Gauteng MPL in Meyerton

A vehicle mechanical breakdown preceded the murder of a Gauteng politician and the rape of a female companion in mid-December; Now police say they ...
News
4 days ago

Cold-blooded killers: 7 gruesome murder cases that shook SA in 2018

From jealous partners to cold-blooded killers, here are seven murder cases that shook South Africa in 2018.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Murder victim buried on Durban beach South Africa
  2. Flood warning issued for 4 provinces by SA Weather Service South Africa
  3. Fugitive among suspects nabbed for robbery in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Kruger National Park diesel shortage resolved South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X