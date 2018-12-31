Scramble to feed and clothe victims of Wupperthal inferno

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday expressed his sadness at the destruction.

“The nation’s thoughts go out to the people of Wupperthal who have suffered terrible personal losses alongside cultural assets that are of importance to all South Africans and especially Moravian congregations across the Western Cape,” he said in a statement.

Ramaphosa said government, notably the departments of local government and arts and culture, would work with the Wupperthal community to being relief to the area.

He commended initiatives launched by various communities and organisations to assist residents.

Some concerned residents of nearby Clanwilliam rallied holidaymakers to drop off provisions at the local NG Kerk, with other donations coming from Cape Town and Vredendal.

Michelle Korevaar, founder of non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHope, said she was touched by the outpouring of festive season charity. “My Facebook has just exploded. It is just wonderful that people at this time of year aren’t just thinking about themselves.”

“What we need to be thinking about is that the whole infrastructure of a town needs to be rebuilt,” said Korevaar, who visited the town on Monday to drop off clothing and basic provisions.

TimesLIVE was unable to reach fire victims by phone as communication infrastructure, including landlines, was destroyed by the blaze.

“The nearest contact we have is with a town near Wupperthal on the mountains,” said AJ Brandt who grew in the remote town.

Brandt said there were 120 to 150 houses in Wupperthal.