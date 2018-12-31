Security guard to apply for bail after fatal roadside shooting

The case of a security guard who allegedly shot Daniel van Heerden during a heated roadside altercation has been postponed until Wednesday so that he can apply for bail.

The man made a brief appearance in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A petition has been created for those who do not want the accused to get bail.

The incident in question was captured on video and showed Van Heerden, 61, the father of boxer Chris van Heerden, accosting a security guard working for the Red Ants in Meyerton near Vereeniging on December 27.