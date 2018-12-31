Sorghum beer, drugs found in Westville prison search

Speaking to the media after the raid, KwaZulu-Natal regional correctional services commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele said inmates found with prohibited items would be charged.

Nxele thanked the police, Ethekwini metro police and customs department whose members also took part in the search.

Correctional services spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said the December/January holiday period was, generally, a time when inmates were desperate to escape for various reasons, such as to participate in criminal activities or simply to be with family or friends.

“It is for this reason that special emphasis is placed on security measures in correctional centres, with increased visibility and involvement of managers at all levels in the operational activities.

“Tempted to regain their freedom during the festive season, inmates never cease to tap into their creative minds to find ways to smuggle contraband into correctional centres,” Mdluli said.

Mdluli said a challenge facing correctional services was the low level of visits to inmates by their families.

“This reduces the emotional and psychological outlook of inmates, which is critical for effective rehabilitation and social reintegration.”

Mdluli said the disintegration of family life, and community, was a major contributor to crime.

“Supporting, and rebuilding, family ties should be central to the efforts to prevent, and respond to, crime. In numerous instances, incarceration diminishes contact with close relatives and undermines the family connections that could aid in restoration.”

He said the department alone could never achieve the ideals of a crime-free society.