South Africa

'Taking the lives of innocent children is not a solution': Mpumalanga MEC

31 December 2018 - 11:56 By Nico Gous
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of murder following the deaths of her children.
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of murder following the deaths of her children.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Mpumalanga community safety MEC Pat Ngomane is in shock after a mother was arrested for the deaths of her four children in Emalahleni.

“Our communities should seek help instead of resorting to extreme measures as a way to vent.”

Ngomane said people suffering from depression should contact social workers for help.

“Taking the lives of innocent children is not a solution to whatever problems parents encounter. Children have a right to life.”

The mother, 30, turned herself over to the police. She has been charged with four counts of murder.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “The decomposed bodies of four children, two girls aged four and eight, and two boys aged seven and 11 months, were found by neighbours, who then alerted the police.”

Police said the mother phoned family members on December 30 2018 and summoned them to her house.

“They reportedly went there and were met by a gruesome scene, where dead bodies of her four children, aged between 11 months and eight years, were wrapped in blankets inside the house,” police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

The children were last seen on Boxing Day, December 24 2018.

The woman will appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court soon.

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga mother of four arrested for children's deaths

A mother in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, phoned family members on Sunday December 30 2018 and summoned them to her house.
News
4 hours ago

Stealing from state pensioners: Cops arrest Northern Cape trio

The police in Williston, Northern Cape, have arrested three suspects after they were found in possession of bank and Sassa cards.
News
3 days ago

Three arrests now in murder of Gauteng MPL in Meyerton

A vehicle mechanical breakdown preceded the murder of a Gauteng politician and the rape of a female companion in mid-December; Now police say they ...
News
4 days ago

Cellphones worth R2m seized from suspected hijackers after Jet theft

Police arrested four people in connection with a robbery at a Jet store in the Eastern Cape.
News
4 days ago

Nine drunk drivers arrested on N12 in Gauteng on Boxing Day

Nine people were arrested for drunk driving on the N12 Putfontein turnoff and the N12 Daveyton exit on December 26.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Murder victim buried on Durban beach South Africa
  2. Flood warning issued for 4 provinces by SA Weather Service South Africa
  3. Fugitive among suspects nabbed for robbery in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Kruger National Park diesel shortage resolved South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X