Timeline: Rites, racism and rights clash on Clifton's pristine sands

The recent events on 4th Beach in Clifton, Cape Town, have dominated headlines and sparked massive debate on social media.

Private security



On the evening of December 23 2018, tourists and beachgoers claimed to have been removed from the upmarket beach by private security company Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA).

The company claimed it was brought in to help the city of Cape Town after two teenagers were raped. According to the SAPS, no rape incidents were registered at the Camps Bay police station that day.



The city distanced itself from the security company, saying in a statement that the allegations against PPA indicated it had overstepped its mandate.

Reclaiming Clifton

Activists and protesters planned to make their way to 4th Beach on December 28 2018 with the intention of visiting the beach every day until January 1.



The activists vowed to slaughter a sheep and make a fire as they occupied the beach.

"We are going to cleanse the demon of racism and invoke the spirit of Makanda Nxele," said Ncedisa Mpemnyama, a leader of the Black People’s National Crisis Committee.