Two dead, five injured in head-on collision near Nelspruit

31 December 2018 - 19:17 By TimesLIVE
Two people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision near Nelspruit on December 31 2018.
Image: Supplied

Two people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the N4 outside Alkmaar, near Nelspruit, in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, paramedics said.

Four of the victims suffered serious injuries - three of them children.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene around 3.20pm to find multiple services in attendance, a Toyota Tazz blocking the highway and a BMW on the embankment. Two kids from the BMW had already been transported from the scene. The driver, a male, sustained only minor injuries, while an adult female was found to be in a serious condition. 

“An adult male and female in the Tazz were found showing no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene. A 6-year-old boy from this vehicle was also found in a serious condition. The injured were treated by advanced life support and transported to a private hospital in the area,” said ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell. 

“SAPS, Fire & Rescue and traffic police were on the scene for further investigation,” he added.

