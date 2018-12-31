South Africa

Umhlanga 'drug boss' nabbed in police raid

31 December 2018 - 12:29 By JEFF WICKS
Alleged drug baron Yaseen Sheik Mohamed appears in the Durban Magistrate's Court on December 31 2018, after being arrested in a police raid in Umhlanga.
Image: JEFF WICKS

Elite police units swooped on a clandestine drug den in a plush Umhlanga flat at the weekend.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said officers had traced a 53-year-old man.

Once in handcuffs, Yaseen Sheik Mohamed led them to a packing house in Ridgeton Towers.

“On their arrival, a 53-year-old man was approached and arrested. He was taken back to his premises, where it was searched. The police officers found Mandrax and heroin with a street value of R1.5m,” he said.

Mohamed, in a loose checkered shirt, lumbered into the dock in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on December 31 2018, clutching a fistful of sweets.

Magistrate Vanitha Armu heard that Mohamed faced charges of dealing in heroin and had other pending drug-related cases.

He is expected to apply for bail on January 7 2019.

