WATCH | Drunk & disorderly: 5 times cops & officials were caught behaving badly

2. 'He can't even stand'

KwaZulu-Natal police identified an on-duty police constable who was seen drunk in a widely circulated video.

The video shows the police officer seated in a police van‚ carrying what looks like a docket. A woman asks the officer if he can recognise her and he confirms he can. The police officer staggers as he gets out of the van. “He can’t even stand‚ yhoo‚” one man is heard saying.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said officials had identified an officer from the Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg as the culprit.

“He has had his firearm taken away and he will be working in the community service centre while disciplinary action against him and his partner runs its course.”