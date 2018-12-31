WATCH | Drunk & disorderly: 5 times cops & officials were caught behaving badly
They're meant to protect and serve, but more than once SA's police officers and civil servants were caught at their worst in 2018.
1. ‘Passed out’ armed cop spotted at mall
While there were no videos of this incident, a picture of an officer found passed out at Durban's Pavilion shopping centre definitely needs to make the list.
Pictures of the man (seen above) in full uniform and still armed with a gun‚ circulated on social media and had the top brass hot under the collar. The images prompted a full-scale internal investigation‚ with a view to instituting departmental charges against the constable.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
2. 'He can't even stand'
KwaZulu-Natal police identified an on-duty police constable who was seen drunk in a widely circulated video.
The video shows the police officer seated in a police van‚ carrying what looks like a docket. A woman asks the officer if he can recognise her and he confirms he can. The police officer staggers as he gets out of the van. “He can’t even stand‚ yhoo‚” one man is heard saying.
Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said officials had identified an officer from the Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg as the culprit.
“He has had his firearm taken away and he will be working in the community service centre while disciplinary action against him and his partner runs its course.”
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
3. 'Drunk' cop filmed outside Sandton police station
Gauteng police confirmed that a man who was filmed outside the Sandton police station, and who appeared drunk, was a policeman. While initially it was claimed he was an on-duty officer, police said he was off-duty but would face a sanction.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
THE MAN IN CIVILIAN CLOTHING PUTTING UP A PERFORMANCE IS A WARRANT OFFICER AT THIS SANDTON POLICE STATION. IT IS ALLEGED HE WAS DRUNK YET ON DUTY. pic.twitter.com/ndkd6yBwQ9— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 7, 2018
4. 'Where's your gun?'
The department of correctional services was appalled when a video of a “plastered official” went viral. In the video‚ the prison warder is sitting on a chair with what appears to be a coat over his head.
“Are you fit for duty?” the person filming the video asks him.
“I’m fine‚ meneer (sir)‚” he replies.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
5. Busted!
While not a police officer - or drunk - this civil servant makes the list for her bad behaviour.
Disciplinary actions were instituted over a video clip portraying a Home Affairs official at Beitbridge border post, checking her Facebook and WhatsApp while she was meant to be working. She and her bosses were in hot water with headquarters over the whole thing and, as always, social media had plenty to say.