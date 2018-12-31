South Africa

Winning the Lotto has 'uplifted' the dignity of a jobless Soweto man

31 December 2018 - 15:47 By Nico Gous
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

An unmarried father of three who has been unemployed for years got an unexpected surprise when he checked his Lotto ticket.

The man from Soweto - and a neighbour whom he “trusts completely” - arrived at national lottery operator Ithuba’s offices in Johannesburg to claim his R8.7m winnings.

“The winner admitted that he had already told various members of his family about his windfall,” said Ithuba spokesperson Naledi Masopha.

Ka-ching! 5 South Africans who hit the Lotto jackpot this year

Ever dreamed of winning the lotto, quitting your job, and buying that dream house? Well that's exactly what these jackpot winners did when they found ...
News
6 days ago

The man has been living with his mother. He wants to buy a house and “build a better home for his children”.

He said that winning the Lotto had “uplifted my dignity”.

“I have lost count of how many years I have been without a job. When I stopped working years ago, I used whatever money I had saved to start a loan business in the township as means of survival," he said.

"Every month I lend people money and they return it with interest. It is with this money that I had been able to take care of my family and send my children to school.”

He said he was oblivious to having won the Lotto until the National Lottery Operator said on December 21 that two jackpot winners had not come forward to claim their prizes.

“I heard that there was a winner from Soweto, but Soweto is massive. I did not think it could be me. I checked my ticket at the retail store where I shop and I was shocked to learn that I had won the jackpot.”

He added: “Although I play the lottery very often, I was merely just hoping for a few hundreds or thousands - winning millions is a blessing.”

MORE

Winner of R46m Lotto jackpot wants to go back to school

She may never need to apply for another job again or reveal on a job application that her highest qualification is Grade 7, but a Rustenburg woman ...
News
11 days ago

Charitable grandfather wins R29m Lotto 'blessing'

A grandfather from Pretoria is R29m richer after winning the Lotto and has called his win a blessing in his golden years.
News
1 month ago

Grandmother hits R57-million lotto jackpot

A 63-year-old grandmother of five who can neither read nor write is in a state of disbelief after becoming South Africa's latest millionaire‚ bagging ...
News
2 months ago

Powerball winner wants to buy a house‚ car and a soccer team!

Education policies‚ investments and shares‚ a house‚ Mercedes Benz‚ a wedding and a soccer team.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Winning the Lotto has 'uplifted' the dignity of a jobless Soweto man South Africa
  2. Scramble to feed and clothe victims of Wupperthal inferno South Africa
  3. Drone operators told to cease and desist at Durban airport South Africa
  4. Murder victim buried on Durban beach South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X