South Africa

Girls outnumber boys in New Year's Day baby bonanza for Gauteng

01 January 2019 - 16:44 By TimesLIVE
Public health facilities around Gauteng recorded 106 births by lunchtime on the first day of 2019.
Public health facilities around Gauteng recorded 106 births by lunchtime on the first day of 2019.
Image: 123RF/Zoya Fedorova

It was the girls who outnumbered the boys when a tally of births was done by lunchtime at public health facilities in Gauteng on the first day of 2019.

The provincial department of health registered 106 births – with the gender split being 37 boys and 69 girls.

Speaking at Mamelodi hospital in Tshwane, MEC for health Gwen Ramokgopa encouraged new mothers to focus on giving their babies the best in life, the department said in a statement.

“The birth of a new baby is a special moment in most families, take care of your kids and make sure that they receive all the necessary healthcare they need and remember that the first 1,000 days of a baby’s life are crucial, and the baby should be handled with utmost care,” said Ramokgopa.

Gauteng welcomes more than 300 Christmas babies

Gauteng hospitals delivered 324 new babies - 176 boys and 148 girls - on Christmas Day, with the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto delivering ...
News
6 days ago

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital recorded the highest number of babies with 22 deliveries followed by Kalafong hospital with 13.

Home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, who also visited new mothers at Mamelodi hospital, said the partnership with provincial and local governments was crucial in ensuring that all new-born babies were registered within 30 days.

“Mothers look very happy and their babies are healthy and strong. Our aim as government is to ensure that babies are registered and issued with birth certificates shortly after birth for collection of vital statistics which are important for planning and service delivery,” said Cwele.

MORE

KZN health boss bemoans teen pregnancies while welcoming Xmas babies

A 16-year-old became one of the country’s youngest new mothers on Christmas Day when she welcomed her baby boy at the Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital ...
News
6 days ago

Hats off to bouncing Buthelezi quints

'Twas the week before Christmas and not a single thing stirred - which was unusual for the Buthelezi household.
News
9 days ago

'Miracle' as New Zealand baby rescued from sea

A New Zealand baby was plucked from the ocean as he floated past a fisherman in a rescue hailed as "miraculous" by water safety experts, who warned ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Netflix drops satire episode critical of Saudi Arabia World
  2. Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast World
  3. Girls outnumber boys in New Year's Day baby bonanza for Gauteng South Africa
  4. DRC cuts internet for second day to avert 'chaos' before poll results Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X