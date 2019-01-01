Girls outnumber boys in New Year's Day baby bonanza for Gauteng

It was the girls who outnumbered the boys when a tally of births was done by lunchtime at public health facilities in Gauteng on the first day of 2019.

The provincial department of health registered 106 births – with the gender split being 37 boys and 69 girls.

Speaking at Mamelodi hospital in Tshwane, MEC for health Gwen Ramokgopa encouraged new mothers to focus on giving their babies the best in life, the department said in a statement.

“The birth of a new baby is a special moment in most families, take care of your kids and make sure that they receive all the necessary healthcare they need and remember that the first 1,000 days of a baby’s life are crucial, and the baby should be handled with utmost care,” said Ramokgopa.