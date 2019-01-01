Lucky escape for five as car plunges over bridge on New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape after their car drove off the side of a bridge and landed upside down in a river in Johannesburg on New Year’s Eve.

The vehicle was travelling along Witkoppen Road in Fourways.

“All emergency services, including ER24, were on the scene just after 10pm only to find that all five of the car’s occupants (three male and two female adults) had managed to free themselves from the half submerged wreck,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.