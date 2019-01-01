South Africa

Two killed as bakkie carrying 27 people overturns near Port Shepstone

01 January 2019 - 13:45 By Ernest Mabuza
Two people were killed and 25 injured when this bakkie overturned near Port Shepstone on Tuesday.
Image: KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services

Two people were killed when a bakkie carrying 27 people overturned near Port Shepstone in southern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics and emergency services responded to an emergency call at a main road in Upper Melville, where the bakkie had overturned.

“Two people have sadly sustained fatal injuries in this crash and paramedics have treated 25 patients at the scene of the crash, meaning that 27 people were on board the bakkie at the time of the crash,” said provincial emergency medical services spokesman Robert McKenzie.

McKenzie said the exact circumstances leading up to the crash were being investigated by the police.

