5 stories you might have missed on the first day of the year

For many people, the first day of the year is usually a huge party. For others who partied up a storm the previous night, the day is spent recovering. In either case, it would have been easy to miss these five stories that made headlines on the first day of the new year.

Man's genitals chopped off

In a brutal assault in Limpopo, a 27-year old ex-convict allegedly attacked a 55-year old man and cut off his private parts.

The severed organ was later found by police in a washing basket at the suspect's home. Tests will be conducted to determine if it indeed belongs to the victim.

The suspect was arrested while attending a wedding, where he was carrying on as if nothing had happened.