5 stories you might have missed on the first day of the year

02 January 2019 - 14:19 By Ntokozo Miya
A 27-year old suspect was arrested at a wedding in connection with an attack in which an older man's genitals were cut off.
A 27-year old suspect was arrested at a wedding in connection with an attack in which an older man's genitals were cut off.
For many people, the first day of the year is usually a huge party. For others who partied up a storm the previous night, the day is spent recovering. In either case, it would have been easy to miss these five stories that made headlines on the first day of the new year.

Man's genitals chopped off 

In a brutal assault in Limpopo, a 27-year old ex-convict allegedly attacked a 55-year old man and cut off his private parts. 

The severed organ was later found by police in a washing basket at the suspect's home. Tests will be conducted to determine if it indeed belongs to the victim.

The suspect was arrested while attending a wedding, where he was carrying on as if nothing had happened.

'It wasn't me!' - BLF member denies writing murderous tweet

A member of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement has denied posting tweets about "killing black people". 

Zimasa Mpemnyama said she was not responsible for the "manufactured" tweets from her account, one of which read: "One EFF, one bullet."

Mpemnyama claims her Twitter account was suspended after the posts. She highlighted other tweets that she claims were "manufactured" by "right wingers" who want to "tarnish" her reputation as well as that of the BLF.

Lindiwe Sisulu warns SA citizens

International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has cautioned South Africans about being involved in illegal activities in other countries.

This follows charges brought against South African Andre Mayer Hanekom, 60, who is accused of being an accomplice in the activities of a jihadist group operating in Mozambique.

Orlando Pirates boost defence with new signing

Fans of Orlando Pirates can look forward to a stronger backline after the transfer of defender Alfred Ndengane was concluded in the current transfer window.

On January 1, the team confirmed that Ndengane, a former Bloemfontein Celtic player, is now available to represent the Buccaneers on the field of play.

Baby survives 35 hours in rubble after Russian explosion

Russian authorities have called the rescue of a baby boy on New Year's Day a miracle.

A gas leak is believed to have led to the explosion that destroyed apartments in a 10-storey residential building. The 11-month-old baby was found still lying on his bed, wrapped in several layers of clothing and blankets.

According to rescue officials, his parents' efforts to keep him warm in the Russian winter cold are what saved the baby's life.

