5 times Tito Mboweni tweeted about his love for Kigali

Tito Mboweni was so impressed by Kigali during his recent visit that he took to Twitter to hype up the Rwandan city, earning himself the nickname "Mr Kigali."

The following are five tweets that summarise the finance minister's love affair with Kigali.

"Clean and beautiful city"

The first tweet that displayed just how smitten the minister was with Kigali came on the morning of December 27 via's Mboweni's account @tito_mboweni.