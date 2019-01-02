5 times Tito Mboweni tweeted about his love for Kigali
Tito Mboweni was so impressed by Kigali during his recent visit that he took to Twitter to hype up the Rwandan city, earning himself the nickname "Mr Kigali."
The following are five tweets that summarise the finance minister's love affair with Kigali.
"Clean and beautiful city"
The first tweet that displayed just how smitten the minister was with Kigali came on the morning of December 27 via's Mboweni's account @tito_mboweni.
He posted a photo of the Johannesburg CBD and wrote that the filth in the inner city was "embarrassing."
Mboweni compared Johannesburg with Kigali, and as far as the minister is concerned, Kigali came out tops.
Some people on Twitter clapped back at Mboweni, blaming the poor state of Johannesburg on the ruling party.
Yesterday, December 26, 2018, I decided to drive around the Johannesburg CBD. It was filthy and embarrassing. I came across these shacks in the middle of our city. This morning I arrived to a clean and beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda. What a contrast! pic.twitter.com/VGewkVntba— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018
Cleanliness impresses Mboweni, a lot
On the same day, Mboweni decided it was not enough to tell his Twitter followers just how "clean" Kigali is - he had to show them.
He used a stock image to make his point.
Minister's geography lesson
Mboweni later responded to his followers who he says had asked where Rwanda was located. He showed them his beloved Rwanda on the map.
Some of you asked: where in the map is your Rwanda. Here it is.. My Rwanda!! pic.twitter.com/8WuhWTjWOk— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018
Cleanliness is close to the minister's heart
By December 29 when Mboweni tweeted about Umuganda, it really came as no surprise to anyone who had seen his previous tweets that cleanliness is close to the minister's heart.
According to All About Rwanda, Umuganda is a day of community service in the country during which citizens between the ages of 18 and 65 are obliged to participate in activities including cleaning public spaces and repairing public facilities.
In a tweet that could be mistaken for a Rwandan tourism promo, Mboweni showed that he is a huge fan of the clean-up idea.
Today is muganda Day in Rwanda. It’s like members of the community come out to clean their environment and discuss and debate community issues. Few cars on the roads and streets. Great idea.. #VisitRwanda— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 29, 2018
Something you wouldn't see in Kigali
To further express his disdain for filth, Mboweni posted a pile of dirt at a local street corner and exclaimed that you would not see this in Kigali.
Somebody please explain this to me! You won’t see this in Kigali pic.twitter.com/QXXoYID2sB— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 30, 2018