South Africa

DA seeks to stop Jacob Zuma from using more state funds for legal battles

02 January 2019 - 16:31 By Ernest Mabuza
Former president Jacob Zuma has indicated that he wants to apply for leave to appeal against a high court order that he pay back the money spent on his many legal cases.
Former president Jacob Zuma has indicated that he wants to apply for leave to appeal against a high court order that he pay back the money spent on his many legal cases.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The DA says it will go to court to seek an order that will prevent former president Jacob Zuma from using more taxpayers’ money for his legal battles.

On Wednesday, the party said its lawyers had been informed that Zuma would seek leave to appeal against a North Gauteng High Court judgment ordering him to pay back the money for costs already incurred by his many court challenges.

The high court judgment on December 13 2018 declared that the state was not liable for the legal costs incurred by Zuma in his personal capacity in criminal prosecutions instituted against him, in any civil litigation related or incidental thereto and for any other associated legal costs.

It ordered the state attorney to “take all necessary steps, including the institution of civil proceedings” to recover all the taxpayers’ money already spent on Zuma’s legal costs.

Court orders Jacob Zuma to pay his own legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma will have to foot the bill for his own legal costs, not the state, the North Gauteng high court ruled on Thursday.
News
20 days ago

“We will be launching an application in terms of Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act, read with Uniform Rule 49 (11), to have the high court judgment take immediate effect to prevent any more taxpayer money being squandered on Zuma’s frivolous legal appeals,” said the party’s federal chair, James Selfe.

He said the DA was of the view that the high court judgment needed to remain in effect, irrespective of any appeals Zuma might launch.

“This application for leave to appeal is clearly designed to delay and undermine the court’s judgment and to once again have the state pay for Zuma’s legal fees.

“This should and must not be allowed. While Zuma is free to seek leave to appeal any court judgment, he cannot do so using public funds," Selfe said.

Selfe said Zuma must be stopped from evading accountability, especially since he was attempting to use state funds on endless appeals.

He said Zuma had been implicated in corruption and the looting of the state, and had essentially ransacked the public coffers to defend his role in the state capture project.

"South Africans are still suffering from the consequences of Zuma’s disastrous tenure in office and he is not entitled to any further financial support from the government or the people of South Africa."

MORE

It's not only Zuma. Now no corrupt official will be able to suck SA dry

The high court has turned off the taps of former president Jacob Zuma’s previously untrammelled state funding of his corruption defence.
News
19 days ago

'Filthy rich Cyril Ramaphosa' asked to chip in to Jacob Zuma legal kitty

Jacob Zuma's supporters are raising money to pay his legal fees. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to give.
News
17 days ago

ANC won't discourage those wanting to foot Jacob Zuma's legal bill

The ANC said it will not discourage anyone who wishes to assist former president Jacob Zuma on financing his huge legal bill.
Politics
19 days ago

Most read

  1. Deputy governor of the Reserve Bank resigns South Africa
  2. DA seeks to stop Jacob Zuma from using more state funds for legal battles South Africa
  3. 'I was shaking' - Woman describes her fear over encounter with Cape cobra South Africa
  4. Government's portfolio of vacant property in SA is worth R7.4bn South Africa
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X