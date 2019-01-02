Divers search for missing boy off Durban's Golden Mile

Police divers are searching for a nine-year-old boy presumed drowned after going missing off Durban’s Golden Mile on Tuesday.

It is understood that the boy had been swimming with friends near the pier on North beach when he disappeared beneath the surf.

It is thought that he was caught in a rip current.

Lifeguards were alerted by the boy’s companions and began searching for the boy, calling for the assistance of the specialised police search and rescue unit.

The search was suspended due to failing light and is expected to resume on Wednesday.