Divers search for missing boy off Durban's Golden Mile

02 January 2019 - 09:28 By JEFF WICKS
Police divers are searching for a nine-year-old boy who went missing while swimming on Durban's Golden Mile on Monday, January 1.
Police divers are searching for a nine-year-old boy presumed drowned after going missing off Durban’s Golden Mile on Tuesday.

It is understood that the boy had been swimming with friends near the pier on North beach when he disappeared beneath the surf.

It is thought that he was caught in a rip current.

Lifeguards were alerted by the boy’s companions and began searching for the boy, calling for the assistance of the specialised police search and rescue unit.

The search was suspended due to failing light and is expected to resume on Wednesday.

