South Africa

Father sets home alight, killing himself and 3 children

02 January 2019 - 07:43 By Iavan Pijoos
A father and his three children died after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight.
A father and his three children died after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 33-year-old father and his three children died after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight in Ga-Masemola, outside Polokwane.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident happened on Sunday after the man had a heated argument with the mother of the children.

"The police were alerted about this incident. They swiftly responded, together with emergency medical services. On arrival, EMS certified the three children and the suspect dead," said Ngoepe.

"Fortunately, the partner managed to flee from the suspect unhurt."

The children, aged between 4 and 6, have been identified as Mogau Maela, Chantelle Makobe and Mosa Makobe.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the incident was not immediately clear, but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

Three cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened, along with a case of arson.

Mpumalanga mother of four arrested for children's deaths

A mother in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, phoned family members on Sunday December 30 2018 and summoned them to her house.
News
1 day ago

'Taking the lives of innocent children is not a solution': Mpumalanga MEC

Mpumalanga community safety MEC Pat Ngomane is in shock after a mother was arrested for the deaths of her four children in Emalahleni.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Divers search for missing boy off Durban's Golden Mile South Africa
  2. Midlands eatery kowtows after ambulance furore South Africa
  3. Wupperthal residents struggle to pick up the pieces after 'tragic' blaze South Africa
  4. Disgraced comic Louis C.K. mocks school massacre survivors World
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X