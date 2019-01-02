Government's portfolio of vacant property in SA is worth R7.4bn

The department of public works has a portfolio of vacant properties with an estimated value of R7.4bn across the country.

The reasons for the vacancies, public works minister Thulas Nxesi said in written reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Malcolm Figg, were that residential properties were no longer required by clients of the department; a lack of demand for the utilisation of specific properties either by government or the private sector; and a lack of funds by the department to rebuild, refurbish or develop the property for utilisation.

Nxesi said the department commissioned maintenance projects on utilised properties in line with available funds. There was no maintenance budget for vacant properties.

Replying to another question by EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente, the minister indicated that the department’s planned maintenance budget amounted to about R2bn annually.