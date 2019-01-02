Man, 22, killed for questioning another man's choice of clothing

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death for questioning his clothing style.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the men were attending a New Year's celebration at a village in Centane in the Eastern Cape.

Manatha said the man is believed to have asked him why he was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

"The suspect became angry and stabbed the deceased in his upper body," he said.

The victim, 22, was rushed to Butterworth Hospital in a car but was declared dead on arrival.

His alleged killer is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.