South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly raping his own grandmother

02 January 2019 - 07:43 By Iavan Pijoos
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his grandmother.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A young man was arrested after he allegedly raped his 82-year-old grandmother in a village in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, police said on Wednesday.

"It is alleged that the victim saw the suspect coming through the window and she recognised the suspect is her grandson," said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.

"The suspect allegedly accosted the granny and raped her." 

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.  

The 20-year-old is expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of rape.

READ MORE:

107-year-old KZN woman murdered in her home

A 107-year-old woman was killed when she was attacked by a man in her home in Mpophomeni near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.
News
11 months ago

Police welcome harsh sentences for rapists

The police in the Eastern Cape have welcomed the conviction and sentences imposed on two men who were this week found guilty of rape.
News
2 months ago

Survivors of sexual violence in South Africa are finally finding their voices

The story of Cheryl Zondi, the brave young woman who took the stand in a South African court to testify against Nigerian pastor and rape accused ...
News
1 month ago

Limpopo courts give two rapists life sentences

Women, teenagers and a child raped by two men are finally able to seek closure after lengthy jail terms were handed down by the Limpopo courts.
News
18 days ago

Grandfather sentenced for raping granddaughter

A Durban court sentenced a grandfather to life imprisonment on Friday for raping his granddaughter.
News
4 days ago

