Man arrested for allegedly raping his own grandmother

A young man was arrested after he allegedly raped his 82-year-old grandmother in a village in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, police said on Wednesday.

"It is alleged that the victim saw the suspect coming through the window and she recognised the suspect is her grandson," said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.

"The suspect allegedly accosted the granny and raped her."

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old is expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of rape.