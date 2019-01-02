South Africa

Midlands eatery kowtows after ambulance furore

02 January 2019 - 09:25 By JEFF WICKS
Image: iStock

Popular Midlands eatery Piggly Wiggly has issued an unreserved apology for obstructing paramedics from driving over a lawn to treat an ill man at the coffeehouse on December 23.

Proprietor Cindy Kassier found herself at odds with medics after rescue crews drove their vehicle onto the grass.

Capitulating to mounting public pressure, the establishment said that they recognised Kassier’s actions “caused distress” to the ill man.

“We unreservedly apologise to him and to his family.”

Cindy and Rudi Kassier said in a statement “she further recognises that she should have handled the entire situation differently.”

“We are grateful to the paramedics who assisted and we are thankful that he is recuperating. We are further grateful that, following a private meeting with the family, they accepted our apology.

“The Midlands has been our home for more than 20 years and we value being part of this community,” they said.

