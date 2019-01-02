No arrests yet for murder of anti-fraud investigator Seipati Lechoano

No arrests have been made for the murder of Mangaung anti-fraud officer Seipati Lechoano.

"We are still investigating and following our leads that we unfortunately can't disclose," said Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thandi Mbambo on Wednesday.

Mbambo said earlier that due to the condition of Lechoano’s body, an initial post-mortem could not determine the cause of her death.

She said that police were waiting for feedback from the department of health.