South Africa

No arrests yet for murder of anti-fraud investigator Seipati Lechoano

02 January 2019 - 13:22 By Iavan Pijoos
Seipati Lechoano's body was discovered in the boot of her car in the basement parking of a government building where she worked.
Image: Supplied

No arrests have been made for the murder of Mangaung anti-fraud officer Seipati Lechoano.

"We are still investigating and following our leads that we unfortunately can't disclose," said Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thandi Mbambo on Wednesday.

Mbambo said earlier that due to the condition of Lechoano’s body, an initial post-mortem could not determine the cause of her death.

She said that police were waiting for feedback from the department of health.

