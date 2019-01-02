Paramedics rescue two-month-old baby abandoned at Joburg bus stop

A baby boy, believed to be just two months old, was found on New Year's Day at a bus stop on 3rd Avenue in The Hill, Johannesburg.

ER24 said its paramedics found the baby in the evening, wrapped in a blanket at the bus stop. He had a low body temperature but was otherwise unharmed.

"Paramedics quickly warmed the boy and later handed him over to the relevant authorities for further investigations," said ER24.